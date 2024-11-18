Drag queen Lazy Susan coming to the Hightown Club in Luton
Drag sensation Lazy Susan (aka Tom Kohler), a favourite at Pride events with her soaring, multi-octave singing voice, is having a trip away from her residency at Marilyn's in Lowestoft, and she will take to the stage at the High Town Club on Friday, November 22, at 7.30pm, with tickets £10 at the door.
One of the organisers said: "Lazy Susan is hilarious and has vocal chops to die for, it promises to be a fun night. I'm hoping that people will come out and just enjoy themselves, be merry and have a ball!"
Besides the drag show, the night will also include a raffle and a game of Play Your Cards Right, with cash prizes to be won.
The High Town Club on Oxen Street is one of Luton's oldest social clubs and hosts live entertainment throughout the year, as well as Bingo nights and has a venue room for hire. For more information about what the club offers, email [email protected] or visit their Facebook page HERE.
