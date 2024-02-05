Alexis on her Domination tour. Picture: Alexis Saint-Pete

Forget about a romantic dinner for two or a movie night in, there is only one way to celebrate Valentine’s Day and that’s getting down with some drag queens at Mecca Luton’s Boots Down Bingo night. We spoke to Alexis Saint-Pete about what to expect during this outrageous night out.

Mecca Luton on Skimpot Road is one of 19 bingo clubs across the country which has the honour of being graced by two renowned drag queens: Baga Chipz MBE and Alexis Saint-Pete.

On Friday, February 16, the pair will dance, sashay, and sing their way through the night – entertaining guests with catwalk struts and performances. It’s easy to forget there is bingo to be played, but don’t worry there’s plenty up for grabs on those lucky tickets.

Alexis, who made her Drag Race UK debut last year, told guests to expect craziness and “being drunk to the point where you don't know who you are”

If you’re coming along to the drag night, Alexis warns you to “expect to have a hangover the next day, but there will not be a better feeling because it would be an amazing event where you'll be able to win fabulous prizes, like a trip to Paris”. Yes, you heard right, the top prize of the evening is a weekend for two in the city of love.

The night is part of Alexis’s ‘Domination’ tour across the UK, promising high kicks and raunchy moves. With a cheeky wink, she warned: “If you are bringing your husband, please do know that he might not be going home with you at the end of the night.”

The event, run by The Bingo Factory, is about “getting people to forget about their problems and enjoy their lives”, as Alexis puts it.

But attendees aren’t just being treated to the dancing delights of Miss Saint-Pete, Baga Chipz, will grace the Mecca Luton stage. There is a meet and greet before the bingo begins - with the night starting at 9pm, and ending at 1am this next morning.

Alexis added: “Listening to Britney Spears, Beyonce, playing games and drinking and seeing drag queens as well, what more could you want?!

"You'll be able to win amazing prizes, as well as having fun. It's something that will get you closer with your family and friends because it's such an entertaining event. It's something that you will not forget, for sure. And have fun and that's the most important thing.

While Baga Chipz said: “Boots Down Bingo is always the most fun and wild tour, we always have the best fun at Mecca Bingo. The bingo lovers do know how to party. Expect more chaos, more drag and bigger prizes for this brand new tour for

2024.”

To get tickets, please visit this page. To attend a Mecca Bingo venue, guests need to be aged 18 years and over and new customers must bring a photo ID. Also, you will need to pay £5 on arrival for your bingo books.