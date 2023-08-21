A charity shop in Dunstable will be celebrating its 10th anniversary this month.

On Saturday (August 26), the British Heart Foundation will be hosting a celebration in store. The charity raises research funds for heart and circulatory diseases.

Jenny Taylor, retail area manager at the British Heart Foundation, said: “We’re very happy to be celebrating 10 years of our Home store in Dunstable, and we would like to thank our wonderful staff, volunteers, customers and donors for all their amazing support. We’re looking forward to welcoming the mayor of Dunstable to the shop to see what we have to offer.

“If you’re revamping your home or having a clear out, we hope that the local community will continue to bear us in mind to both donate and shop with us. We rely on generously donated preloved goods to stock our stores and each item bought or donated goes towards helping the British Heart Foundation raise vital funds.”

Cllr Liz Jones, mayor of Dunstable Town Council, will be attending the festivities from 10am to 12pm.

She said: "It fills my heart with immense pride to stand among the dedicated supporters and tireless champions of the Dunstable British Heart Foundation on this momentous occasion. For a decade, we've shared a common heartbeat of compassion, working hand in hand to promote heart health and save lives.