Dunstable summer events for the whole family

With the Summer holidays coming up, there is plenty to do in Dunstable to keep the whole family entertained.

Dunstable Library has a magical event on Friday 2 August. Join Krisgar’s Marvellous Makers Magic Show at Dunstable Library from 1.30 pm until 2.10 pm. Krisgar is a popular entertainer and this summer he will have a special magic show themed for the Marvellous Makers Summer Reading Challenge. Suitable for ages 4 years and over. Tickets cost £3 + £1 for siblings, available at Dunstable Library.

Leave your passports at home this August and come down to Priory Gardens to experience a FREE ‘Around the World’ trip! Join us on this journey on Saturday 3 August from 10.30 am to 4.30 pm. This event will showcase a wide range of activities and entertainment from different cultures and traditions from around the world. Your first-class trip will include dance, music, hands-on activities, storytelling, animal encounters, children’s arts and crafts, stalls, catering plus much more! A FREE event for the whole family to enjoy, for more information visit www.dunstable.gov.uk/whats-on/

The second of our Priory Pictures also takes place this August within the stunning grounds of Priory Gardens! Join us for a day full of FREE movies on Saturday 10 August as we celebrate milestone birthdays of iconic movie stars: Leonardo DiCaprio (turning 50), Sandra Bullock (turning 60), Keanu Reeves (turning 60), and Jackie Chan (turning 70). Starting at 1 pm with our adapted screening of Kung Fu Panda 4 (PG) and then showing again at 3 pm. Romeo + Juliet (12) will be screened at 5 pm and Speed (15) at 7.30 pm. Bring your family and friends, picnic blankets and chairs, grab your drinks and snacks from our food concessions and enjoy a fantastic day out! The 1 pm adapted screening features subtitles and lowered volume.