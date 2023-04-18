The Inspire Eid Community Festival is back – with affordable fun for the whole family including a funfair, stage performances and more.

The festival, which marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan, is expected to attract thousands of people.

Event manager, Mohammed Tariq said: “The festival brings people together to celebrate at the UK’s most affordable Eid festival. We’ve got the biggest family funfair with the lowest prices in the country plus great food and a fantastic stage line-up.”

Luton Rising is the headline sponsor for the event

Entry to the festival is free, and attendees can expect over 20 heavily discounted funfair rides, family activities, stage performances, a variety of stalls and food from around the world.

Entertainment will include a free kids zone for toddlers, free crazy golf, archery tag, zorbing, and a gigantic football dartboard. Performances will include a juggler, and artists such as Shamas Khan, Esa Choudhry and Zain Khan.

Working with Luton Foodbank and local schools, Inspire FM will once again identify families who need a little extra support to receive free rides vouchers, sponsored by Chalk Hills Academy, as part of the Every Child Smiles campaign.

Salma Khan, Project Manager at Luton Foodbank said: “The fantastic Every Child Smiles campaign means that struggling families can enjoy the Eid celebrations without worrying about the cost.”

The event is due to take place on Friday (April 21) and Saturday (April 22) in Lewsey Park, Luton, from 12pm to 8pm. However, as Eid is determined by the Islamic lunar calendar, the dates may change to Saturday 22 and Sunday 23 if Eid begins on Saturday.