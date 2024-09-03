Five Luton and surrounding area gems for visitors to enjoy

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Att10tive Youth Ambassador Mahnoor Usman gives her opinion on five places she would recommend to Luton visitors that they should see whilst in the town

Luton is a very diverse area filled with a lot of culture and fun. Luton used to be famous for the production of straw hats and developed into an industrial town known for its motor vehicle industry. Home to the UK’s largest one-day carnival, the Luton International Carnival, Luton is a place that celebrates the community in a festive way.

Most people may know about Luton’s most popular parks: Stockwood and Wardown which are home to the Stockwood discovery centre and Wardown park museum; two very intriguing museums. But there is still so much more to discover in Luton.

Many visitors may be unsure how to spend their time in Luton so let’s explore 5 of the best places to visit to fully enjoy the vibrant town of Luton:

Luton Gems by Mahnoor

Someries Castle LU29PL

Visiting the Someries castle is a great way to get a look into some local history. Located just east of Luton airport, it is fairly accessible by roads but is still regarded as a hidden gem by those who visit. This breath-taking structure was one of the earliest brick houses to be constructed in England; it was built by Sir John Wenlock to serve as luxury residence for the elite and is believed by locals to be haunted by his ghost since strange noises can often be heard coming from the building by visitors.

The Someries castle is unique because it is in great condition despite being a Manor house built in the 15th century. However, the original brickwork was damaged when the castle was closed to the public in 2007 in order to make the structure safer, it reopened in 2008.

The surrounding greenery is a great spot for picnics and walks as you can admire the beauty of the ancient structure as well as the nature.

Dunstable Downs LU6 2GY

Just outside Luton, Dunstable Downs is a part of Chiltern Hills and provides a scenic view to visitors. The area is perfect for walking and visitors can access a downloadable trail route online from that National Trust website that allows you to discover historic tracks and a variety of diverse wildlife such as rare wild flowers and butterflies. There are multi-user paths across the downs as well, making the area more accessible. The Downs is also the perfect place to enjoy stunning views from on top of hills and fly a kite which can be bought from the National Trust shop. You can also watch gliders from the London Gliding Club soaring overhead.

The Downs contain the view café and the Chiltern Gateway Centre which are both open from 10am to 5pm. There is also a bookshop inside the visitor centre. Dogs are welcome in all 3 of these facilities, provided they are on leads. You can also take part in the Dunstable Downs sports village which takes place every summer and includes free outdoor activities such as cricket, hockey, tennis and much more. Information about this can be found on the National Trust website as well as other events taking place.

A fun fact about the Dunstable downs is that it is the highest point in the county of Bedfordshire, so why not experience this spectacular location?

Hoo Memorial Park LU1 3RP

On the edge of the town towards Farley Hill and Stockwood Park is The Luton Hoo Memorial park. This honours those who served in World War I whilst providing a popular spot for relaxation in nature. Lady Alice Wernher, who later married to become Lady Ludlow, was one of Luton’s biggest Benefactors and was on almost every charitable list with her name being among the donors. After she had presented the park to the public, Lady Ludlow dedicated a War Memorial to her son in 1922 after he had passed in the Great War.

Whilst visiting the park you can enjoy some fresh-air whilst exploring the area. The Park offers open spaces for relaxation, a children’s play area and walking paths. It is also a space used by Luton Parks Tennis. It is normally a quiet place where you can go to de-stress.

Council minutes from 1922 and 1923 suggest the original park contained a range of facilities such as glasshouses, a bandstand, tearoom, and a shelter. The memorial park is a great place to visit if you want to enjoy a peaceful green space.

St Mary’s Church LU1 3JF

Right in the heart of Luton, next to the newly named Luton Point and the University of Bedfordshire lies St Mary church. The church gives a look into medieval architecture as it is over 900 years old. This impressive church has undergone being rebuilt, restored and refurbished many times over the past centuries and is able to give insight into its rich and long history.

The church is one of the largest in Bedfordshire and its exterior displays a beautiful chequer pattern made of flint and stone. Additionally, Despite being rebuilt, the structure has still retained its gothic style from the 15th century.

Hat Factory Arts Centre LU1 2EY

The Hat Factory is the perfect place to explore your creativity through different art mediums such as comedy, live music, visual arts exhibitions, dance and youth theatre events with regular audiences attending these events. The Hat factory truly is a space for everyone; according to their website they, “believe in nurturing local talent and giving young artists a platform to tell their own story.”

They are open from 10am to 5pm, Monday to Friday and have a dance and theatre studio, a ‘HATCH’ workshop where new ideas can be hatched, an activity floor and a basement bar. There are multiple car parks nearby, such as the Mall Central Car Park which makes the building easily accessible. If you are taking the bus, the location is a short walk from the Luton Station Interchange.

Hopefully these captivating locations Inspire you to explore them. It may also be good to share your experiences and pictures on social media. So, what are you waiting for? Go explore these historical wonders. By Mahnoor