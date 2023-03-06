A Luton theatre group is offering two weekends of fun free activities for young people this month.

Next Generation Theatre Group CIC (NGYT) is hosting a variety of fun events on Saturday (March 11) at Marsh Farm Futures House, and Saturday (March 25) at Lewsey Community Centre. The events will run from 11am-4pm. The range of free workshops will include Family Kathak & South Asian Dance Storytelling Workshops, art workshops, Family Drama & Storytelling Workshops, and African Drumming Workshops.

Lauren Segal, project manager for Up Our Street, said: “Up Our Street: Pop-Ups began as an idea long before we put it into motion in 2018. We had been working in schools in North Luton for a few years and we were frequently told by young people we taught how they couldn't always attend dance, theatre or arts activities happening outside of school, in the town centre or South Luton.

Next Generation Youth Theatre (NGYT) was set up to provide accessible opportunities for young people in Luton

"Travel and activity costs were often a barrier to access. So, we decided we would bring free pop up workshops and events literally ‘up your street’ if you live in or in the surrounding areas of Lewsey, Leagrave, Hockwell Ring and Marsh Farm.”

Lauren added: “Our Directors David and Laura Lloyd decided that we needed to do something to bring free or 'pay what you like' art activities to young people, popping up in the local library spaces, community centres, churches, even boxing clubs. With the support of University of Bedfordshire's Test Beds Elevator programme in 2019 to secure funding from Arts Council England, Up Our Street Pop-Ups was born.”

Other local organisations like Luton Rising and Luton Council have been supportive of Up Our Street. Lauren said: “We have worked so hard to create and grow Up Our Street, to keep the workshops accessible and keep the activities funded and running, particularly through the pandemic. We cannot run these enriching experiences without funding, and we are always applying for funding and seeking further support and partners so that these events don't stop.

“There's huge importance in spreading the word and ensuring that young people, parents and carers know about Up Our Street so they can enjoy rich arts experiences. The incredible local industry professionals delivering high quality workshops, our volunteers and the young people, parents and carers attending and sharing what they want to see and do in our town really bring Up Our Street to life.”

Tickets for the Up Our Street are available online here. NGYT is also hosting a quiz night for anyone aged 11+ at the Hat Factory Arts Centre on Thursday (March 30) at 7:30pm. ‘Lets get down to quizness’ tickets can be purchased from the Hat Factory website.

