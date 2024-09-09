Get ready for a spooktacular Halloween at Whipsnade Zoo this half term

Reticulated giraffe enjoys a pumpkin at Whipsnade Zoo. Picture: ZSL

Whipsnade Zoo is gearing up for a frightfully exciting half term next month as it invites little monsters and their families to its Halloween takeover.

From October 26 to November 3, the ‘Boo at the Zoo’ event promises spooky activities for all the family to sink their teeth into.

Whether your child is into dressing up, dancing at the disco, enjoying magic shows or creepy craft-making, there is plenty going on at the conservation zoo.

There will also be a ghost tour exploring the history of Whipsnade, animal talks about the scariest species, the chance to complete the Ghoulish Graveyard Trail and trips on the Great Whipsnade Railway.

After all this autumn fun, people can spend the rest of their day visiting over 10,000 animals across the site – including the ‘demons of the forest’ anoa in their new habitat Monkey Forest, and two newly-born yak calves, Ron and Lily.