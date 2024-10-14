Half term fun

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Dunstable has plenty to keep young people entertained this half-term. Check out the free events happening in town!

The Youth and Community team at Dunstable Town Council have planned several free activities for children and young people throughout the week. Grove Corner will be open for its regular sessions, welcoming ages 10 to 18 years old.

On Tuesday, 29 October, from 10 am to 12 noon, the team will host a free arts and crafts session at Bennett's Café and Community Hub, located in Bennett Memorial Recreation Ground. This event is for children aged 10 and under, and their families, on a first-come, first-served basis.

The detached team will also offer different activities throughout the week at various locations, catering to those aged 11 to 19 years old.

Pumpkin Party

Friday 25 October: Biscuit decorating at Bennett's Café and Community Hub from 3.00 pm to 5.00 pm.

Friday 25 October: The detached team will visit various locations in Dunstable East from 6.00 pm to 9.00 pm.

Monday 28 October: Activities at Grove Skatepark from 3.00 pm to 6.00 pm.

Wednesday, 30 October: Football and boxing activities at Kingsbury Recreation Ground (off Luton Road), from 4.00 pm to 6.00 pm.

Thursday 31 October: A gaming bus and face painting workshop in Ashton Square from 3.00 pm to 5.00 pm.

Friday 1 November: Movie screening at Bennett’s Café and Community Hub from 3.00 pm to 5.00 pm.

Friday 1 November: The detached team will again visit various locations in Dunstable East from 6.00 pm to 9.00 pm.

For more information, email [email protected] or call 01582 891434.

Middle Row is embracing the Halloween spirit this year with fantastic shop window displays! These spooky displays will be on show from 12 October to 31 October. Pick up a lucky dip card from participating retailers, vote for your favourite display, and return the card to the shop for a chance to win a Halloween gift.

Pumpkin Party returns on Thursday, 31 October, from 11 am to 2 pm. This free event is a collaboration between Dunstable Town Council, Dunstable Library, and The Quadrant Shopping Centre. features a spooky walk, Halloween games, face painting, arts and crafts, and a pumpkin trail.