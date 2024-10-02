Health and Well-Being Day

By Annette Clynes
Contributor
Published 2nd Oct 2024, 09:22 BST
Dunstable has a brand-new event on Saturday 12 October, as part of the Middle Row Markets - Health and Well-Being Day. Katie from KLDANCESTUDIO and Carla from BALANCE FITT have put together a unique program of activities, talks, and demonstrations in The Square for all ages to enjoy.

Middle Row Markets, with all of its charm and unique stalls, will also feature local crafts and food during the event. Additionally, children can have FREE face painting by Fandangofaces from 10am to 2pm in The Square.

Along with our independent traders on Middle Row, we will also be joined by local businesses such as Wheeey!, Coffee Pod, Dunstable Mobility and Fitbymejess who will be available to offer advice on their services.

Program of Events for the Day:

Middle Row Market Health and Well-Being Day

  • 9.00 am to 10.00 am: Melissa Fitness Class for adults (body sculpt) with BALANCE FITT

  • 10.00 am to 11.00 am: Carla open talk (BALANCE FITT)

  • 11.00 am to 11:30 am: KLDANCESTUDIO mini showcases and talks/promo

  • 11.30 am to 12 noon: Pop Dance Class for children with KLDANCESTUDIO

  • 12.00 pm to 12.30 pm: Melissa healthy eating open talk with BALANCE FITT

  • 12.30 pm to 1.00 pm: KLDANCESTUDIO mini showcases and talks/promo

  • 1.00 pm to 1.30 pm: Contemporary Dance Class for children with KLDANCESTUDIO

  • 1.30 pm to 2.00 pm: Carla relaxation and stretch for adults and children with BALANCE FITT

  • 2.00 pm to 2.30 pm: Carla open talk with BALANCE FITT

  • 2.30 pm to 3.30 pm: Mini shoulder massages and physio advice with Aaron from BALANCE FITT

With so much happening in The Square and Middle Row, it’s a day not to be missed!

