Health and Well-Being Day
Middle Row Markets, with all of its charm and unique stalls, will also feature local crafts and food during the event. Additionally, children can have FREE face painting by Fandangofaces from 10am to 2pm in The Square.
Along with our independent traders on Middle Row, we will also be joined by local businesses such as Wheeey!, Coffee Pod, Dunstable Mobility and Fitbymejess who will be available to offer advice on their services.
Program of Events for the Day:
9.00 am to 10.00 am: Melissa Fitness Class for adults (body sculpt) with BALANCE FITT
10.00 am to 11.00 am: Carla open talk (BALANCE FITT)
11.00 am to 11:30 am: KLDANCESTUDIO mini showcases and talks/promo
11.30 am to 12 noon: Pop Dance Class for children with KLDANCESTUDIO
12.00 pm to 12.30 pm: Melissa healthy eating open talk with BALANCE FITT
12.30 pm to 1.00 pm: KLDANCESTUDIO mini showcases and talks/promo
1.00 pm to 1.30 pm: Contemporary Dance Class for children with KLDANCESTUDIO
1.30 pm to 2.00 pm: Carla relaxation and stretch for adults and children with BALANCE FITT
2.00 pm to 2.30 pm: Carla open talk with BALANCE FITT
2.30 pm to 3.30 pm: Mini shoulder massages and physio advice with Aaron from BALANCE FITT
With so much happening in The Square and Middle Row, it’s a day not to be missed!
