Here's what's on at Luton Hoo Estate's Walled Garden this summer - including outdoor performance of Robin Hood

Luton Hoo Walled Garden.

If you’re looking for something to do, there’s plenty to keep you entertained at Luton Hoo’s walled garden.

The garden's Open Wednesdays kicked off this week and will run until the end of September. These take place from 10.30am to 4pm. Entry is £7.50, which includes a guided tour by knowledgeable research volunteers. The Woodyard Coffee Shop is open for hot and cold snacks and there is plenty to buy from the plant and produce stall.

As well as the chance to chat to the volunteer gardeners and conservationist, you can also visit the back sheds for a nostalgic glance at how things used to be.

On June 1 there will be an outdoor production of Robin Hood. The performance is at 7pm – find out more online here.

And on Sunday, June 11 the Open Farm Sunday will run from 11am to 3pm. There will be free entry to the estate, and the whole day is aimed at encouraging interest in agricultural farming from the local community, bridging the gap and educating all.