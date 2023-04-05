Luton fire station will host hundreds of bikers on Friday (April 7) for its spring start-up. Between 11am and 3pm, bikers from eight motorcycle clubs and emergency services come together for Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service’s free event. There will be stalls from organisations, sellers and Luton Borough Council; and lots of free tea and coffee. The afternoon will see a first aid demonstration and the chance to experience biking in virtual reality.