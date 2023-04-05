News you can trust since 1891
Hundreds of bikers expected at Luton fire station for spring meet-up this week

Vintage motorbikes and nearby clubs will descend on the station

Olivia Preston
By Olivia Preston
Published 5th Apr 2023, 16:34 BST- 1 min read

Luton fire station will host hundreds of bikers on Friday (April 7) for its spring start-up. Between 11am and 3pm, bikers from eight motorcycle clubs and emergency services come together for Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service’s free event. There will be stalls from organisations, sellers and Luton Borough Council; and lots of free tea and coffee. The afternoon will see a first aid demonstration and the chance to experience biking in virtual reality.

Blood and mental health bikes will visit the stationBlood and mental health bikes will visit the station
