In pictures: Five brilliant things to do in Luton this weekend

We have put together a list of some of the most interesting things you can do in the town on May 31st and June 1st - from music and entertainment to fitness and health.
Scroll down to get some inspiration and make the most of what Luton has to offer!
1. All Your Friends Festival
First up is an all-day party packed with both local and national talent at the All Your Friends Festival inside the Castle. On Saturday, May 31, bands including Fletchr Fletchr, Carsick, Dictator and Youth Sector, will grace the stage between 3pm and 11.30pm. Get your tickets here - https://www.gigantic.com/all-your-friends-festival-tickets/luton-the-castle/2025-05-31-14-00 Photo: Google Maps
2. Parkrun
Get your legs moving with Luton’s weekly community 5k at Wardown Park on Saturday at 9am. Whether you walk, jog, run, volunteer or just watch. The parkrun is open to everyone and anyone - no matter your pace. Grab a post run coffee in the Luton Town and Indians Cricket Club after! You can participate for free, but you need to register before you go along. Photo: PIX1861 via Pixabay
3. X-4RCE Bootcamp
X-4RCE CIC is offering a free fitness program run by personal trainer Graeme White for men aged 18 and up. Go along to Raynam Way Community Centre at 2pm on Sunday for an free one-hour session. It's for all fitness levels so whether you’re starting fresh or looking for a challenge, Graeme will be on hand to help! Photo: Pexels via Pixabay
4. Leagrave Park Community Litter Pick
Why not get out in nature and do some good for the environment on Saturday? From 10.15am until 11.30am, join in with the community litter pick at Leagrave Park. All the equipment will be provided and all are welcome to come along. Meet in the car park by the old bowling green to start at 10.30am! Photo: Matt Cardy
