John Torode MBE to host Summer Garden Party at Millfield Green

Millfield Green, the UK’s First Net Zero Retirement Village in Bedfordshire, will be hosting a Summer Garden Party on Friday, 14th June for residents and the local community.

Located in Caddington, Bedfordshire, Millfield Green is set to host a Summer Garden Party featuring TV Presenter and Chef, John Torode MBE.

Showcasing his culinary expertise and engaging in a lively Q&A session where John will be discussing everything from his favourite dishes and cooking inspirations to the exciting new projects he's working on.

John Torode’s appearance is the second exciting visit for the village following the recent visit of Her Royal Highness, The Duchess of Edinburgh, who presided over the official opening ceremony of the village in April this year.

Taking place from 11am to 2pm on Friday, 14th June, the Summer Garden Party promises a vibrant and lively atmosphere for all attendees.

From live music, entertainment, and plenty of summer games, there will be something for everyone to enjoy. Complete with refreshing cocktails and a summer barbecue lunch to showcase the amazing food on offer at the village.

The event will celebrate the opening of the village and an opportunity to showcase it to the local community, as well as thank all of those involved in bringing the build of the village to fruition. Tours of the villages and apartments will be available throughout the day.

Scott McCartney, Village Manager at Millfield Green commented: "We're excited to welcome John Torode MBE to Millfield Green for our Summer Garden Party. We’re creating a thriving community here at the village and it will be wonderful to celebrate with residents, colleagues and new faces alike.

"The day promises to be brimming with music, laughter, great food and plenty of fun and is a great opportunity to get the whole community together.”

The Summer Garden Party will offer guests the perfect opportunity to explore the village and get a feel for the Inspired way of life. Families and their four-legged companions are warmly welcomed to join in the festivities.

Millfield Green offers state-of-the-art facilities open to both the residents and the local community. The first phase of the village completed in 2023 and features 80 apartments and an assisted living block, as well as landscaped gardens, a wellness spa and gym, brasserie, and café.

Inspired Villages is committed to achieving Net Zero Carbon status by 2030 globally. Millfield Green marks the beginning of this commitment, serving as a blueprint for an additional 25 sustainable communities, realised through a joint venture with Legal & General Capital and NatWest Group Pension Fund.

To register your attendance please call: 01582 273 293