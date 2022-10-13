Lesley Joseph will be at her wicked best when starring in panto at Milton Keynes Theatre

Lesley Joseph will show her nasty side when she stars as The Wicked Queen in Milton Keynes Theatre’s panto Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.

It's her second year working with ‘Judge’ Rob Rinder in the same show following last season’s rave success

Said Lesley: “We did Strictly Come Dancing together, and they asked Rob to do panto last year and he said, 'Yes, I'd love to do it if I can do it with Lesley,' because he is a friend and I think he trusts me in terms of the quality of the show.

Lesley Joseph is to appear as the Wicked Queen in Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs at MK Theatre

Most Popular

“People adore Rob and were thrilled to see him in his first ever panto. We broke box office records in Bristol during a pandemic, which is crazy. We were absolutely thrilled,” she added.

Reprising their roles was an easy decision for the duo to make: “I spoke with Rob and said, 'Milton Keynes is fabulous, you will love doing it there...”

The dream team will be resident in the city from December 10, and the actress, whose portrayal of man mad Dorien Green in the popular TV sitcom Birds of a Feather turned her into a household name, is looking forward to flexing her acting muscle.

She explained: “You are telling a story, you are talking to young people and talking to old people. You are part stand-up, part dramatic actress and part comedy actress.

Advertisement

“After Birds of a Feather people feel they know me and I can talk to them – and I can flirt with any men who are out there; there is a connection through the fourth wall.”

Back in 1999 Lesley was part of the acting fraternity who opened MK Theatre when she appeared in Annie, and she has since returned with a number of productions.

But this is the first time the queen of panto will spend Christmas in the new city.

There will be laughs and tinsel aplenty at the fairest panto in the land, but as company leader she takes her position seriously. After all, Christmas shows often expose children to the magic of theatre for the first time – and that matters.

Advertisement

“It's not just something you do off the top of your head, it's a work of art,” she said. “Sometimes it's the only time in the year that people can afford to come to the theatre, and they come with the whole family, and with children. If you can catch a child when they are young, it means you've got them for the rest of their life, hopefully.”

Lesley keeps the cast in check, but she'll be keeping audiences on their toes too.

“There are moments when I can be really funny, and sweet and loveable and then I will suddenly turn on them,” she giggles. “It's a wonderful, genuinely feel-good show.”

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs is on at Milton Keynes Theatre from December 10-January 8, 2023.

Advertisement