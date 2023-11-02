Level Trust annual conference to take place as charity marks ten years

Level Trust’s annual conference takes place this month (November) as the charity marks ten years since its formation.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The event, which takes place on Wednesday 8 November, will bring together school leaders, family workers and Pupil Premium co-ordinators from schools around the region.

Stephanie Davies, CEO of Laughology, will join a range of other speakers at the event, which takes place at the University of Bedfordshire.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Luton Today within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Others include Junior Smart, CEO of the SOS Project at St. Giles Trust,

Most Popular

Staff and trustees with Dame Rachel de Souza DBE, headline speaker of the event last year.

Luton-born professional boxer Jordan Reynolds, and Joan Bailey MBE, Director and CEO of the Safer Luton Partnership.

“Given the uncertainty of recent years, we know that many there are many in our communities that continue to miss out due to the impact of poverty,” said Jennie White, chief executive of Level Trust.

“Level Trust marked ten years since we were formed recently. With even more families struggling, we remain committed to our charity’s mission of supporting those that are vulnerable and disadvantaged.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

She added: “Our annual conference is an opportunity to discuss issues impacting young people and their families. If you have not already done so, please do make sure you book your place.”

Dame Rachel de Souza DBE, with Level Trust chair Altaf Hussain and chief executive Jennie White.

Altaf Hussain, chair of Level Trust, and the Principal and CEO of Luton Sixth Form College, added: “We are pleased to once again bring together educators from all over the region for our annual conference as we discuss ways to continue to provide the best opportunities and support for our children and young people so that they can thrive.

“We are all committed to ensuring that every child, regardless of background and circumstances, receives the support that they need.”

The conference is sponsored by the Chiltern Teaching School Hub and will be presented by Sufian Sadiq, the director of teaching school.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“The cost-of-living crisis continues to adversely impact families in Bedfordshire,” said Sufian, who is also a trustee for Level Trust.

Sarah Owen MP (Luton North) at SMASH, one of Level Trust's key projects in the town.

“We felt it was imperative that, as a trust and teaching school, we continue our long-standing support for this important event to raise awareness and better equip schools and senior leaders in dealing with increased levels of poverty.”

Dame Rachel de Souza DBE, the Children’s Commissioner for England, headlined the event last year.