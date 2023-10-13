L: Katy Watson and R: T M Logan. Pictures supplied by Central Bedfordshire Council

Two top crime writers – Katy Watson and T M Logan – will be discussing their work and answering questions at local libraries later this month.

First up is cozy crime writer Katy at 7pm on Tuesday October 17 at Sandy library.

Cozy mysteries are a subgenre of crime fiction in which sex and violence occur off stage, the detective is an amateur sleuth, and the crime and detection take place in a small, socially intimate community.

Katy's books are centred around the stories of fictional 1930s lady detective Dahlia Lively.

Her sleuths are the actresses who have portrayed Dahlia in film and TV. They are a fun update on the traditional English County House murder mystery.

In The Three Dahlias the three rival actresses team up to solve a murder at a murder mystery convention hosted at the stately home of Lettice Davenport, the author of the Dahlia Lively mysteries.

Come and chat to Katie about her lifelong interest in murder mysteries, where she gets her ideas from and what's next for the three Dahlias.

Her books will be available during the evening to buy (cash only) and have signed.

Next up is top crime writer T M Logan at 4pm on Friday October 20.

His forte is the tense psychological thriller in which bad things happen to regular people. His books explore themes of loyalty and betrayal, love and hate, trust, jealousy, secrets and revenge.

The Holiday - a Richard & Judy Book club pick – and The Catch have both been adapted for TV.