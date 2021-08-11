Luton children encouraged to enter the Big Trunk Trail creative writing competition

Children in Luton are being invited to take part in The Mall's Big Trunk Trail creative writing competition.

The competition aims to help encourage imagination within the local community, as well as highlighting the fantastic writing talent Luton has to offer.

To enter the competition, all participants need to do is write a short story or poem about The Mall’s elephant ‘Shine Bright’.

The Mall is running a creative writing competition for all ages!

The competition is open to all ages from five, and is divided into various categories with prizes as listed:

- Age five to seven - Prize: £30 The Entertainer voucher and Big Trunk Trail T-shirt

- Age eight to 10 - Prize: £30 The Entertainer voucher and Big Trunk Trail T-shirt

- Age 11 to 13 - Prize: £30 Argos voucher and Big Trunk Trail T-shirt

- Age 14 to 15 - Prize: £30 Argos voucher and Big Trunk Trail T-shirt

- Age 16 ad over - Prize: £30 Argos voucher and Big Trunk Trail T-shirt.

The competition closes on Sunday, August 15, for more details and to enter the competition, click here.

The Big Trunk Trail has been such a success among the local community, with hundreds of people exploring Luton to go in search to find the various colourful elephants located around the town.

The Trail is free for all and is thanks to Keech Hospice Care in partnership with Wild in Art.

Lavinia Douglass, marketing manager at The Mall Luton, said: “Here at The Mall we are constantly looking to encourage and support local creativity, we hope that our creative writing competition will prompt budding writers of all ages to reach for their pencils and take part!

"The overwhelming response we’ve received towards ‘Shine Bright’ and The Big Trunk Trail has been fantastic. We’re very excited to offer the competition as part of the initiative."

The Mall have sponsored the elephant Shine Bright, who was designed and painted by local artist Beverley Sweetman. Shine Bright is located in St George’s Square.

Visitors can also expect to be greeted with 15 baby elephants located inside The Mall – all have been decorated by local schools and community groups.