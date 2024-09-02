Luton Citizens’ Fund showcase and ‘meet the funder’ events

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Community groups and organisations are invited to two special events to find out more about grants available through the Luton Citizens’ Fund.

Each year the Luton Citizens’ Fund provides funding to local groups running grassroot projects or services that make a real difference to local communities.

The first event is a ‘showcase event’ where people can come along to see first-hand the positive impact that that the 2023/24 grants have made on community projects funded through the programme.

The 2023/24 grants were provided for activities, services and initiatives which addressed one or more of the five Luton 2040 Vision priority areas:

Luton Citizens Fund showcase event

Creating a town built on fairness and social justice

Improving health inequalities

Improving the lives of children and young people

Working towards carbon net zero

Building an inclusive economy

The showcase event is taking place on Thursday 12 September, 5pm to 7pm at Denbigh High School, Alexandra Avenue, LU3 1HE.

People can drop in at any time to hear about the types of projects funded and the positive impact they have had in their local community.

The 2024/25 Luton Citizens’ Fund will be launched shortly so the event doubles as an opportunity for groups to enquire about the next round of funding and network with other community stakeholders.

A ‘Meet the Funder’ drop-in session has been organised for anyone with questions or is thinking about applying for money through the 2024-25 programme.

The drop-in event is taking place on Wednesday 18 September, 2:30pm to 4pm at Crescent Hall, 50 Dunstable Road, LU1 1EF.

Adam Divney, Service Director for Citizen Engagement and Legal Services, said: “Luton’s voluntary groups and projects are the lifeline of Luton and are incredibly valuable in building strong and inclusive communities. The Luton Citizen’s Fund is a great way of ensuring they get funding to deliver innovative and vital grassroot projects.

“If you are part of a local community group, and have an idea for a project or service which can improve your local community, I encourage you to come along to these events to find out more.”

The Luton Citizens’ Fund is managed by the Bedfordshire and Luton Community Foundation and is funded by Luton Council and Luton Rising.

For more information or to arrange an informal chat, please email [email protected]