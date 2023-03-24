Luton’s Culture Trust is preparing a range of fun Hat Factory Arts Centre events this April. Here is a highlight of what you can expect.

LGBTQ+ Socials: April will take place from 1pm – 4pm on Sunday (April 2) in partnership with Pride In Luton. The social event is suitable for all and is free to attend, with no booking required.

On Wednesday (April 5) at 11.30am and 2pm, The Hat Factory will be hosting Bossy – about a girl called Beth who wants to become the world’s best leader, despite the fact that people keep calling her bossy. Tickets cost £9 Adult and £9 Child (plus a £1 booking fee), and the age guidance is five to nine years old.

Taleshakers is a fun filled family focused session for children aged up to six years old and their parents and carers. The event runs at 2.15pm and 3.30pm on Thursday (April 6), and tickets cost £3.

Every month, Family Film Club handpicks titles for the whole family to enjoy and this month the movie of choice is Peter Rabbit (2018). The movie will screen at 10.30am on Tuesday (April 11), and tickets cost £3.50 each (or 4 for £12 plus £1 booking fee). Peter Rabbit is rated PG.

Riki Cycle is an environmentally conscious, live-action musical performance with puppetry, songs and interactive recycling. The production was developed with the Waste Department at Luton Borough Council and it is all about educating and encouraging children about the benefits of recycling in an exciting, rewarding and entertaining way. The performance will start at 2.30pm on Tuesday (April 11) and the age guidance is ages three and over. Tickets cost £6 each (plus a £1 booking fee).

Bute Street Film Festival is back from April 13 to April 15, showcasing short films, art, live music, talks, creative seminars, networking sessions and an awards ceremony and reception. The annual arts festival will run at multiple times, and tickets cost £12 for adults / £10 for concessions, and £1 booking fee.