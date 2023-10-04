News you can trust since 1891
Luton families can meet Youtube's Cocomelon star for free at toy shop this weekend

Cody will take pictures with children at the store
Olivia Preston
By Olivia Preston
Published 4th Oct 2023, 13:33 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th Oct 2023, 14:21 BST
Cody, Picture: The EntertainerCody, Picture: The Entertainer
Cody, Picture: The Entertainer

Families in Luton are invited to a toy shop in the town this weekend for a chance to meet Cocomelon star Cody, for free.

On Saturday (October 7), fans can visit The Entertainer in The Mall to meet and snap a picture with Cody. He will only be in the town for one day before he returns to JJ and the rest of the Cocomelon club for another adventure. Visitors can arrive anytime between 10am and 4pm for the chance to meet one of the world’s most popular children’s characters.

Craig Lowe, events coordinator at The Entertainer, said: “We’re so excited to welcome Cody to our store this weekend. We know how much little ones love Cocomelon so we are positive that the meet and greet will be incredibly popular.

“We look forward to welcoming our VIP visitor and hope families can join us on the day!”

