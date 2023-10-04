Cody, Picture: The Entertainer

Families in Luton are invited to a toy shop in the town this weekend for a chance to meet Cocomelon star Cody, for free.

On Saturday (October 7), fans can visit The Entertainer in The Mall to meet and snap a picture with Cody. He will only be in the town for one day before he returns to JJ and the rest of the Cocomelon club for another adventure. Visitors can arrive anytime between 10am and 4pm for the chance to meet one of the world’s most popular children’s characters.

Craig Lowe, events coordinator at The Entertainer, said: “We’re so excited to welcome Cody to our store this weekend. We know how much little ones love Cocomelon so we are positive that the meet and greet will be incredibly popular.