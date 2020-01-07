Luton families enjoy holiday funfair thanks to Be a Good Neighbour campaign

A recent initiative to bring the Luton community together took place over the festive break when hundreds of people enjoyed free food and gifts in St George’s Square.

The Be a Good Neighbour’ campaign is part of the work of community radio station Inspire FM, with its members organising a day of holiday fun.

The Be a Good Neighbour family funfair

As well as warm food and drinks, those attending were also able to enjoy cut-price rides at the family funfair.

Inspire FM Station operations manager Mohammed Tariq said: “We were thrilled to see so many people from around the town join us on the day to share food, have fun and learn from one another. As with many of our campaigns, we aim to provide opportunities for people to learn about the true message of Islam which places so much emphasis on the duties Muslims have towards those in their communities.”

The event was organised in partnership with the World Assembly of Muslim Youth (WAMY), Islamic Society of Britain and D&G Amusements.

The food was kindly donated by listeners of Inspire FM and local takeaways including Karam Express, Gio’s Pizza, Tops Pizza, Dallow Karahi, New Ambala, Oodles Chinese and Tasty’s Peri Peri.

The event will return next month.

If you would like to volunteer or support the event, please email info@inspirefm.org.