Following a successful opening of the hat and headwear exhibition Hats Made Me, the Culture Trust is back with plenty to do at The Hat Factory this May. Here is a highlight of the upcoming events in store.

Panacea explores issues ranging from child abuse to alcoholism and family relationships – and is inspired by unique personal traumas and experiences. It will run at multiple times from Thursday (May 4) to Saturday (May 13) and the age guidance is 12+ due to the nature of some images.

The Culture Trust will be presenting The Art of Remembrance Tour: An Evening of Poetry and Conversation with Baraka Blue on Friday (May 12) at 7.30pm. The Art of Remembrance includes new and unreleased poems, as well as the most celebrated poems from Baraka Blue’s previous collections. Tickets cost £8 in advance, £10 on the door plus £1 booking fees, and Age Guidance: 12+. Prayer space will be available.

The Instrumentals is a show for all children with characters, story and inspiration from the African-Caribbean movement. The show is full of uplifting original music with soulful sounds and 70s grooves. It will run from multiple times on Saturday (May 13) and the age guidance is four to eight years old. Tickets cost is £9 plus £1 booking fee.

LGBTQ+ Socials is a regularly occurring event that takes place at the Hat Factory. In partnership with Pride in Luton, Meet with new friends and old, relax and enjoy some time with other LGBTQ+ people. The free event will run from 1pm to 4pm on Sunday (May 14) and is suitable for all.

All levels of ability are welcome to attend Luton Life Drawing: May – which will run at 2pm on Saturday (May 20). Tutor Matt Burden (MA Visual Communication, Royal College of Art) will be on hand to offer advice and guidance to people that best suits where they're at, and what they're trying to achieve. The workshop is strictly 18+, and tickets cost £15 with a £1 booking fee.