The 47th Luton International Carnival 2023 will take place on May 28

Luton International Carnival will be hosting its 47th parade this May – with fun for people of all ages in store.

The UK Centre for Carnival Arts (UKCCA) will be hosting the colourful festivities that are taking place on Sunday (May 28). The Carnival will feature a procession of costumes, music, and dancing for thousands to enjoy.

Dame Floella Benjamin, the Luton International Carnival Champion 2023, is showing support for the family focused event – which will include carnival groups from Luton’s many schools and diverse communities.

The celebrations will also include two performance areas at St George’s Square and The Hat District, with a fantastic line up of roaming dinosaurs, live steel pan performances, and interactive dance activities with Next Generation Youth Theatre.

Robin Porter, Chief Executive of Luton Council, said: “It was a joy to see the carnival and crowds return to Luton’s streets last year after a two-year absence caused by the pandemic. It is a wonderful ‘feel good’ event which shows off Luton’s rich diversity, colour and sense of fun. The carnival is truly for everyone, bringing together as it does, people from across the town, generations and communities.”

The Carnival Parade will begin on Park Street in front of the University of Bedfordshire’s STEM Building. The parade will be launched at 1pm by the Mayor of Luton, the Chair of Luton Rising, the Vice Chancellor of the University of Bedfordshire and the Lord-Lieutenant of Bedfordshire.

Councillor Javeria Hussain, Chair of the Board of Directors of Luton Rising, said: “Luton Rising is delighted to be able to support this important event in the town’s calendar. Not only does it give different communities the opportunity to showcase their vibrancy and culture, and it creates a positive feeling for the whole town as we rub shoulder-to-shoulder with each other.”

A spokesperson for the University said: “The University of Bedfordshire is proud to be a partner of the Luton International Carnival. The celebrations will showcase the wonderfully cultural and diverse brilliance of our town and we’re delighted to play a role in helping to shape this iconic local event.”