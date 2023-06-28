A Luton school will be holding a 'Golden Fete' to celebrate its 50th anniversary.

Someries Juniors School on Wigmore Lane first opened as a new school 50 years ago. Now the school has plans to commemorate the occasion by inviting current and past pupils and families to reunite and enjoy a family fun day.

The Golden Fete will take place on July 1 from 2pm to 4pm, and activities will include performances from current and former pupils, stalls and activities on the field, an exhibition in the hall of school archive photos, and tours of the school.

Someries Juniors School is located in Luton, Bedfordshire

A spokesperson for the school said: “We hope it gives you a chance to catch up with former colleagues and relive your Someries days.”

MP Rachel Hopkins is set to open the event by raising a specially commissioned jubilee flag on the school field. The MP for Luton South said: “I’m pleased to have been invited to Someries Junior School’s Golden Anniversary Fete, which celebrates 50 years of the school serving its local community.

"I am delighted to have been asked to open the event by raising the flag – which has been designed by one of the pupils. I look forward to seeing the performances and the exhibition of photos from the last 50 years of Someries Junior School.”

