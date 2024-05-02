Luton town centre’s outdoor cinema returns this weekend

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Following last year's successful events, which attracted hundreds of residents, this year's line-up promises to be a delightful experience for families and movie enthusiasts alike.

'Trolls Band Together' (U) and 'Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie' (U) air at 10am and 12pm respectively, perfect for younger audiences. The highly anticipated 2023 edition of 'The Little Mermaid' (PG) follows at 2pm, ensuring there's something for the entire family to enjoy.

Attendees can relax on the provided deckchairs and beanbags while they last, creating a unique viewing experience. Visitors are encouraged to bring a picnic or food from local Luton eateries to enjoy by the riverside.

Outdoor cinema at Hat Gardens

Robin Porter, Chief Executive of Luton Council, expressed his enthusiasm for the event, stating, "We are thrilled to reintroduce the outdoor cinema to Hat Gardens, following the positive feedback from our residents who declared it a standout highlight from last year. This event marks the beginning of another exciting year filled with a diverse array of community activities in this much cherished space.”

The outdoor cinema's return marks the park's one-year anniversary. Its inaugural event, ‘The Big Coronation Movie Lunch’ honouring the king's coronation, drew a large audience and earned high praise.

The pocket park went on to host over 25 events last year, and a brief resident survey revealed that 77 per cent of respondents felt more positive about the town centre after attending an event at Hat Gardens.

The full summer programme for Hat Gardens will be announced shortly.