Luton youth festival returning to town - with carnival parade and free entertainment

The Luton Youth Festival returns on Saturday (July 1)

Are you in search of some fun family activities this weekend?

Now in its eighteenth year, The Luton Youth Festival will take place on Saturday (July 1) at St Luke’s Church, Leagrave from 11am to 5pm.

Activities at the event will include bouncy castles, an inflatable obstacle course, a rodeo bull, and a pop-up library. The Wild Life Trust, the Sea Scouts and the Girl Guides will also be providing nature-themed fun on the day.

Performances inside the church will feature students performing from Challney Girls, Pirton Hill, Icknield, Park Lea, Lady Zia Warner and Cardinal Newman. And at 3pm, there is also set to be a carnival parade.

Food options at the festival will feature tasty cakes and treats, as well as a summer barbecue, and space to bring a picnic.

The Luton Youth Festival is delivered by local charity Leagrave Youth, which partners with schools, charities, faith groups and performing arts groups to provide the Festival for the community. The event is sponsored by Bedfordshire University, Luton Rising, BLCF and St Luke’ s Church.

Bedfordshire University’s Live on the Lawn will include performances by Downside Primary choir and music group, Luton Concert Band, Luton Irish Forum and Luton Youth Festival Guitar Club.

Event founder Paul Vitty said: "We are once again delighted to be able to celebrate and encourage the incredible talents of the town’s children and young people. The festival is about bringing the town and its people together, the guitar clubs performance this year promises to be an incredible moment when it brings together students from at least six different schools.

"Too much of young people’s lives and schooling is full of pressure and expectations, Saturday is a day where they can simply have fun and be themselves. This year’s festival has such an eclectic range of activities, and we hope that whether you are 5 or 85, the whole community can come together and enjoyed a great day out.”

Whilst all activities are free, donations are welcome and proceeds will go directly into providing activities for young people.