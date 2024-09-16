Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Luton Comic Con is returning later this month, and it’s promising to be “bigger and geekier than last year”.

The convention will be held in High Town Community Centre on Saturday, September 28, from 11am.

Luton Comic Con is teaming with Luton’s men’s mental health community interest company, X-4RCE, to promote mental wellbeing with talks and stands offering support and advice.

After hearing the feedback from the success of 2023’s first ever Luton Comic Con, organisers have added meet and greets with some TV and film stars from Harry Potter, Doctor Who, Star Wars and Game of Thrones.

There will be the chance to ask any burning questions during talks from people working in TV, film, comic books and video games industries.

The organisers said: “There is something for everyone, no matter your passion in the geek world, whether it’s comics, games, sci-fi, movies or manga, Luton Comic Con will have something for you.”

And Comic Con ticket holders will also be able to go to an exclusive show with comedian and cartoonist Mike Capozzola – both mocking and celebrating all things Star Wars.

To round off the event, there will be an adult-only VIP party in the evening with food, a live DJ and a fully licensed bar.

Tickets can be bought via lutoncomiccon.co.uk. You can also buy them on the door. Adult prices start at £12, while children can get in for £10. A family of 4 can come along for £40. They will also be available to purchase on the door.