Luton’s first health festival included health screenings and yoga
Luton’s first Health Fest took place this weekend – offering direct access to healthcare professionals.
The event on Saturday (July 1) took place at Wardown Park and was led by Community Interest Luton.
Other activities included CPR training, yoga, massages, and screenings for Diabetes and Asthma. The event also featured an ‘it’s a knockout’ challenge, which was won by Luton’s Hannah Solicitors team.
A spokesperson for Community Interest Luton said: “The event itself was fantastic, it really brought the community together, encouraging health and fitness but also creating a buzz. We appreciate our sponsors support and every single person who took part, volunteered, supported and came along for the day.”
Luton Foodbank’s Colour Run also took place in Wardown Park on the same day, with pupils and staff from nine schools coming out to support the event.
Luton MP Rachel Hopkins, who attended both the Health Fest and Luton Foodbank’s colour run, said: “It was great to join Luton Foodbank at the Colour Run in Wardown Park and speak before the race. I was pleased to see so many people – including lots of Luton schools and community groups – supporting Luton Foodbank by taking part and raising vital funds. No one in Luton should go hungry.
“The Community Interest Luton's Health Fest event featured lots of informative stalls and fun activities, from CPR to yoga. It was great to see so many teams taking part in the ‘It’s A Knockout’ event, including Luton Council and local businesses.”