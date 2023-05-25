Luton’s Hat Factory has a packed schedule of fun for you and the family this June.

Every month, the Culture Trust host workshops and fun events for the town. Here is a taste of what is to come:

From Madness and Queen, to Prince and Bowie – there’s plenty of nostalgic tunes planned on Saturday (June 10) at Now That is What We Call The 80s. The running time for this Club Night is five hours, and will start at 8pm. Tickets cost £10 in advance and £12 on the door, with a £1 booking fee. Pre booking is strongly advised, and the event is 18+.

The Hat Factory is located on Bute Street, Luton

The Wonder Stuff’s Miles Hunt is on the road to perform songs from his latest album Things Can Change, alongside classics from his 36-year career on Thursday (June 15). Doors open at 7.30pm, with the first support act on stage at 8.15pm. Tickets cost £21 plus a booking fee, and the event is 16+.

Bute Street Film Night choice for June is Aftersun (2022), which saw leading actor Paul Mescal receive an Oscar nomination. The immersive film experience will take place on Friday (June 16) at 7.30pm, and tickets cost £8 plus a £1 booking fee.

To launch the start of Pride in Luton 2024, Pride in Luton is running a vigil to remember the lives of those taken too soon on Thursday (June 22) from 7pm to 9pm. The event is free for everyone to drop in, and is suitable for ages.