Luton's young performers take over the Hat Factory Arts Centre - with quiz night and original shows

A Luton based youth performance group will be taking over Hat Factory this July.

Next Generation Youth Theatre (NGYT) will feature a double bill showcase at the Factory at the end of the month.

Advertisement

Advertisement

NGYT’s Meraki Dance Company and Theatre Company will present both 'It’s Just About Love Really... Isn’t It?’ and ‘Be Still The Tide’ on Friday, July 28 and Saturday, July 29.

The NGYT family friendly quiz night is set to return alongside a double bill of performances. Pic: Next Generation Youth Theatre

Most Popular

The performances are set to bring captivating writing and choreography to life. Laura and David Lloyd, Co-Artistic Directors of NGYT said: “The shows have been created by the most generous group of young people aged 1425. The sharing of personal stories and the respect and trust the companies have for one another is just one of the reasons to come along.”

The theatre group will also be running a family-friendly quiz night on Thursday (July 20) at 7.30pm. Let's Get Down To Quizness will feature a variety of creative questions and challenges for anyone 11 plus.

Samuel Javid, Creative Director of The Culture Trust Luton added: “NGYT fill the Hat District with energy and passion almost every day of the week. Having young dancers and performers stride through the corridors lets people know they’re in a busy buzzing arts centre. It’s important to us that they create work here – the Hat District is all about creation.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"The commitment NGYT and its members have to quality is impressive, it’s the calibre of their work that encourages audiences to come back again and again, and inspires the next generation of creatives to want more and do more.”