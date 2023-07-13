News you can trust since 1891
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school

Luton's young performers take over the Hat Factory Arts Centre - with quiz night and original shows

NGYT Luton has partnered with the Culture Trust
By Natalie Cummings
Published 13th Jul 2023, 12:57 BST- 2 min read
Updated 13th Jul 2023, 12:57 BST

A Luton based youth performance group will be taking over Hat Factory this July.

Next Generation Youth Theatre (NGYT) will feature a double bill showcase at the Factory at the end of the month.

NGYT’s Meraki Dance Company and Theatre Company will present both 'It’s Just About Love Really... Isn’t It?’ and ‘Be Still The Tide’ on Friday, July 28 and Saturday, July 29.

The NGYT family friendly quiz night is set to return alongside a double bill of performances. Pic: Next Generation Youth TheatreThe NGYT family friendly quiz night is set to return alongside a double bill of performances. Pic: Next Generation Youth Theatre
The NGYT family friendly quiz night is set to return alongside a double bill of performances. Pic: Next Generation Youth Theatre
Most Popular

    The performances are set to bring captivating writing and choreography to life. Laura and David Lloyd, Co-Artistic Directors of NGYT said: “The shows have been created by the most generous group of young people aged 1425. The sharing of personal stories and the respect and trust the companies have for one another is just one of the reasons to come along.”

    The theatre group will also be running a family-friendly quiz night on Thursday (July 20) at 7.30pm. Let's Get Down To Quizness will feature a variety of creative questions and challenges for anyone 11 plus.

    Samuel Javid, Creative Director of The Culture Trust Luton added: “NGYT fill the Hat District with energy and passion almost every day of the week. Having young dancers and performers stride through the corridors lets people know they’re in a busy buzzing arts centre. It’s important to us that they create work here – the Hat District is all about creation.

    "The commitment NGYT and its members have to quality is impressive, it’s the calibre of their work that encourages audiences to come back again and again, and inspires the next generation of creatives to want more and do more.”

    To book tickets, visit the NGYT website.

    Related topics:Luton