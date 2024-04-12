Magic lantern show entertained History Society members

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The hall at Dunstable Methodist Church was kept in complete darkness so that the vibrant colours of the slides could be seen to best effect.

Kevin Varty presented the display, which ranged from pun-filled cartoons to pictures of fairy tales and nursery rhymes. He showed how the artists producing the slides began using animations to create, for instance, the illusion of rippling water.

The history society audience was thoroughly entertained by the entrancing Victorian images and had great fun trying to anticipate the punchlines to some of the old-time jokes.

Kevin Varty's magic lantern show in the blacked-out church hall.