Magic lantern show entertained History Society members

A valuable collection of hand-painted glass slides, used in the magic lantern projectors of Victorian times, was viewed by members of Dunstable and District Local History Society at their April meeting.
By John BuckledeeContributor
Published 12th Apr 2024, 11:23 BST
The hall at Dunstable Methodist Church was kept in complete darkness so that the vibrant colours of the slides could be seen to best effect.

Kevin Varty presented the display, which ranged from pun-filled cartoons to pictures of fairy tales and nursery rhymes. He showed how the artists producing the slides began using animations to create, for instance, the illusion of rippling water.

The history society audience was thoroughly entertained by the entrancing Victorian images and had great fun trying to anticipate the punchlines to some of the old-time jokes.

    Kevin Varty's magic lantern show in the blacked-out church hall.Kevin Varty's magic lantern show in the blacked-out church hall.
    The society’s next meeting will be at 7.45pm on Tuesday, May 14, when Debbie Land will talk about pioneering women in motoring, promising to spotlight female racers and innovators. Visitors are welcome. Entrance fee for non-members is £2.

