Make tracks to Luton Model Railway Club’s exhibition in Flitwick

Train enthusiasts should make tracks for Flitwick this Saturday (April 27) as Luton Model Railway Club stages an ‘0’ Gauge (7mm) model railway exhibition.

The event takes place at Flitwick Village Hall in Dunstable Road, and the club is putting on an impressive show for the public with 11 layouts , 6 traders and 7 demonstrations in different aspects of layout building.

Central Works

Included is the club’s popular Central Works and Simon Wright’s layout Bedford Falls.

The exhibition opens at 10am and closes at 4.30pm. Admission is adults £5, family (2 adults and up to 3 children) £10, children (up to 16 years) £2.

Light refreshments will be available and there is limited car parking at the hall.