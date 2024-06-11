Mecca Bingo Luton hosts industry first slots tournament

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The first ever tournament of this kind saw players from across the UK come together at the Luton venue to compete for a share of £25,000. Yet it was lucky player Andrew Thorpe that was crowned the winner of the tournament and walked away with a staggering £10,000.

Mecca Bingo's flagship bingo and entertainment club, on Skimpot Road, Luton, played host to the industry’s first ever cross-channel slots tournament last month. Online and in club slots players from around the UK, came together to compete for the prize pot of £25,000.

Lucky slots player and dad of seven, Andrew Thorpe, scooped first place and an impressive £10,000 after taking part in the Bingo giant’s event.

As a regular online slots player at meccabingo.com, Andrew entered the tournament as a bit of fun, and went on to scoop the top prize of £10,000 at Mecca’s state-of-the-art venue on Saturday 18th May.

On the night, Andrew joined 15 other online and Mecca club players from across the UK to battle it out in real life, in a series of head-to-head knockout games, for a chance to win a share of the £25k prize pot.

Andrew found himself in the nail-biting final round against just one other player. The pair took it in turns to complete 200 spins each, until finally Andrew was crowned the inaugural winner of Mecca Bingo’s Cross- Channel Slots Tournament, walking away with the whopping £10,000 1st prize.

The lucky player was astounded to have made it to the final of tournament let alone win the cash jackpot, commenting: “The whole night was surreal, I expected to go out in the first round as I’m not usually that lucky”

Joined on the evening by his wife, Kim, the devoted dad couldn’t wait to share the news with the rest of his family, noting; “They didn’t believe it until I sent them a photo of me and the big cheque! I can’t wait to celebrate with them all. None of them have been on a plane before, so we’re going to splash out on a big family holiday abroad.”

Robert Lee, head of MeccaBingo.com, described the evening’s win: “The club erupted into cheers as we crowned Andrew the winner of our first ever cross-channel tournament. It was the real icing on the cake on what had already been a spectacular evening. All of us at Mecca Bingo wish Andrew and his family a huge congratulations and hope they enjoy celebrating the big win on holiday! We look forward to crowning more winners at slots tournaments in the future.”