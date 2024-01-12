New dementia activity group opening in Houghton Regis

A new dementia activity group for those living in Central Beds is due to open in Houghton Regis on Tuesday 16 January.

Tibbs Dementia Foundation is a local Bedfordshire charity offering social activities for those affected by dementia, whether they be living with the condition themselves, or caring for someone who is. Their mission is to help people to live better with dementia for as long as possible.

The group is aimed at anyone with memory loss, mild cognitive impairment or any type of dementia, and no formal diagnosis is required. There will be plenty of tea, coffee and chat on offer, as well as fun and stimulating activities, such as quizzes, arts and crafts and games. All are welcome, whether they have just been diagnosed, or have been living with the condition for several years.

The group will run from 10.30am to 12pm every fortnight on a Tuesday morning at All Saints View supported living scheme.

Image from Tibbs' Kempston activity group

No booking required. Come and visit as and when the mood takes. The charity suggests a donation of £2.50 (or an amount affordable to the attendee) to help with the costs of running the group.