New walking football activity starting in Dunstable

A new walking football group is due to start at the Dunstable Centre on 7 September. The project is a collaboration between Dunstable Town FC and local Bedfordshire charity, Tibbs Dementia Foundation.

Walking football is a fantastic way to keep fit and healthy, whilst going easy on your joints.

It has slightly different rules to standard football, aimed at keeping players safe and well. It is particularly suited to those who are older, have reduced fitness levels or joint issues, and anyone who wants to take part in sport but not in a competitive way.

One of Dunstable Town FC's walking football groups

At the heart of the activity is enjoyment of the game, with plenty of chances to socialise with others.

Ian Bateman, a volunteer at Dunstable Town FC who helps with other walking football groups, said:

"Walking football gives the community the chance to become involved in something they really enjoy, make new friends, form lasting relationships with like-minded people and generally improve their social circle and overall quality of life, often making them feel less isolated and more a part of the wider community."

Dunstable Town FC is a community benefit society and embedded within the local community through a range of partnerships with local charities.

They believe that football should be more than just about sport and strongly believe in giving something back to the community.

The other partner in the project is award-winning Bedfordshire charity Tibbs Dementia Foundation, who offer social activities and support to those within the county who are living with dementia and their family carers and friends.

They are an inclusive and welcoming community of volunteers and staff who are dedicated to helping people affected by dementia to live as well as they can with the condition.

The activity group is open to anyone, regardless of age or gender, and not just limited to those affected by dementia.

The pilot will run for six sessions initially, and if there is enough interest, this will become a permanent fixture.

Attendance is free.

The sessions will be held on a Thursday morning from 10am-11am, with refreshments and chit chat in the café afterwards.