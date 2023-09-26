News you can trust since 1891
Nigerian community group celebrates Independence Day with exhibition and food bank drive in Luton

“It serves as an avenue to showcase Africa as a whole”
By Natalie Cummings
Published 26th Sep 2023, 10:05 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th Sep 2023, 10:05 BST
A Nigerian community group is celebrating two events in Luton this weekend.

The Nigeria Bedfordshire community will be hosting an Independence exhibition at Marsh Farm Futures House on Saturday, September 30, and a food bank drive on Sunday, October 1 at St. George’s Square.

A spokesperson for the group said: “These events demonstrate Luton's inclusivity and celebrate Nigerian independence – and it serves as an avenue to showcase Africa as a whole.

Former Mayor Sameera Saleem joined the Nigeria Bedfordshire Community group's celebrations back in 2022.Former Mayor Sameera Saleem joined the Nigeria Bedfordshire Community group's celebrations back in 2022.
    "The highlights of the 2023 Independence Day networking event will be performances from two different ethnic groups in Nigeria. The Igbo community and the Yoruba community will be entertaining the visitors with songs and dances throughout the day.”

    The exhibition will also feature guest speakers from established Nigerian business owners on various topics ranging from health, mortgage clinics, project management training, and more.

    Food donations for the drive can be dropped off at Lewsey Learning Centre. The group said: “We are also using this avenue to contribute to society by organising a food bank drive. Food donations can be dropped off at Lewsey Learning Centre, and people are welcome to donate money or food items by emailing [email protected] or by calling 07961 577314.

    The group, which formed in 2020, was unable to plan any events at the time. They added: "The group formed to support the community at large and not just Nigerians in Bedfordshire. We have been instrumental in helping some of our students migrating from Nigeria to the United Kingdom to settle down in Luton and Bedfordshire.”

