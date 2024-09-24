Paint the town orange as part of Love Luton RunFest

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Help paint the town orange next month by signing up to run, jog or walk the Love Luton RunFest.

The annual showpiece for Luton takes place on Sunday 13 October and attracts thousands to come out in support of good causes as well as to promote messages around community, mental wellbeing and positive physical health.

If you have not already, you can still sign-up as part of the Community Interest Luton team. It is made up of hundreds of people from around the town representing schools, businesses and community groups, as well as health professionals.

Running on the day are local GPs Dr. Monjour Ahmed, Dr. Talib Abubacker and Dr. Tahir Mehmood as part of the Luton Lions running club, one of the many organisations under the Community Interest Luton banner.

Dr. Monjour Ahmed (centre) with Dr. Talib Abubacker (left) and Dr. Tahir Mehmood (right)

“The Love Luton RunFest is always such an inspiring event for both participants and spectators,” said Dr Ahmed. “It’s always fantastic to see local people taking their physical health into their own hands and inspiring others to do the same.

“The day itself shows what Luton is all about, a community working together to grow, succeed and inspire. These are sentiments the Luton Lions team also hold very dear.”

By signing up to join the Community Interest team, you will be fundraising for the Curry Kitchen initiative. It supports the town’s most vulnerable people by providing over 130 hot meals on a weekly basis.

“We at Total Wellbeing Luton are excited to participate in the Love Luton RunFest as part of our commitment to promoting both physical and mental health in our community,” added Leigh-Anne Cruickshank, of Total Wellbeing Luton, another organisation a part of the Community Interest Luton team.

Challney High School for Boys are signed up.

“Regular movement and exercise are key to maintaining not only a healthy body, but also a healthy mind. Events like this bring us together, reminding us of the vital link between physical activity and overall wellbeing, and inspiring us to take steps toward a healthier, happier life.”

Mark Mailer, headteacher of Challney High School for Boys, said: “We are delighted to be supporting this year's Love Luton RunFest. Charity is the beating heart of our school and we are all eager to help raise as much money as possible for the Curry Kitchen, and in so doing, support those most in need in our town.”

You can sign up to the Luton Lions team by clicking on the link https://ciluton.co.uk/luton-lions-love-luton/ or contacting Aimee Clarke on [email protected].

The Curry Kitchen is the nominated charitable cause for the Luton & Bedfordshire Community Awards.

The event marks 15 years since its inception when it takes place in November. Over the years, the awards have raised over £1 million for their nominated cause, which is traditionally a community project.

Last year, £37,500 was raised to go towards Luton Foodbank’s Let’s Feed Luton winter campaign, aimed at supporting the town’s vulnerable families.

Awards organiser Mostaque Koyes added: “We are delighted to have so many people registered. Join us on the day as we look to paint the town orange!”

Key business sponsors for the team include Luton Rising, Active Support, Aegis, Carzuu, Chiltern Learning Trust, MK Contractors and Gym One.