Mecca Bingo Luton will team up with Pride in Luton to celebrate LGBTQIA+ people with a weekend of events.

The official bingo partner of this year's Pride event will start off the celebrations with a performance from the dame of Bedfordshire, drag superstar Sandy Flaps on Friday (June 23).

After the day of entertainment and speeches in the Hat District, Mecca Bingo Luton will host an after party from 6pm – giving away £2,500 in prizes with free bingo, and a quiz. Guests are invited to take to the stage and unleash their inner diva with karaoke to finish off the night.

