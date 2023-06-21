News you can trust since 1891
Pride: Free game and quiz at Luton's Mecca Bingo - including drag queen guest

Olivia Preston
By Olivia Preston
Published 21st Jun 2023, 10:58 BST- 1 min read
Updated 21st Jun 2023, 10:58 BST

Mecca Bingo Luton will team up with Pride in Luton to celebrate LGBTQIA+ people with a weekend of events.

The official bingo partner of this year's Pride event will start off the celebrations with a performance from the dame of Bedfordshire, drag superstar Sandy Flaps on Friday (June 23).

After the day of entertainment and speeches in the Hat District, Mecca Bingo Luton will host an after party from 6pm – giving away £2,500 in prizes with free bingo, and a quiz. Guests are invited to take to the stage and unleash their inner diva with karaoke to finish off the night.

    General manager at Mecca Bingo Luton, Mikey Diamond, said: “This is our second year sponsoring Pride in Luton. It’s an important celebration of diversity and inclusion in our community and a cause which we are very proud to support.”

