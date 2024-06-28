Pride in Luton: Your guide to all the fabulous events next weekend
While pride month is officially in June, the celebrations continue into July as Pride in Luton plans two days of fun in the town centre.
Friday, July 5 – The pride weekend officially starts at the Hat Factory Arts Centre on Bute Street. At 7pm, there will be a vigil to remember those who have been lost to homophobia, biphobia and transphobia and to show solidarity with those who cannot live as their true selves. There will be drinks in the bar afterwards.
Saturday, July 6 – Mama G hosts the event on the main stage:
1pm – Lady Gaga tribute act, BORN GAGA
1.40pm – Welcome message from Pride co-chairs Rosie Besnu and Jesse Bryce
1.50pm – Drag queen and singer Carmel Fluer
2.20pm – Disco and Sax
2.30pm – Jamie and the Band
3pm – Educational and inspiration speakers
3.05pm – Luton Youth Mix drummers
3.15pm – Pecs Drag Kings
3.45pm – Educational and inspiration speakers
4pm – Tin
4.30pm – Disco and Sax
4.50pm – Dark Wah
5.20pm – Grirlz Out Loud, Girls Aloud tribute
5.50pm – Homoparady
6.30pm – Headliner: Winner of RuPaul's UK Drag Race Season 5 Ginger Johnson will be headlining this years Pride festival.
7.10pm – Disco and Sax
7.30pm – DJ Princess Xixi
8.15pm – 9.30pm – DJ Excempt
9pm – Afterparty in the Fabulous Hatter
Presenting Stage – Hat Gardens Pocket Park:
1pm – Drag story time with Aide H Dee
1.30pm – Children learn a dance with Aide H Dee and perform at 2pm
2.30pm – Luton Sixth Form College band
3pm – Drag story time with Aide H Dee
3.30pm – Barnfield College band
4pm – Luton Sixth Form Student Band
4.30pm – Strike Free
Co-chairs of Pride in Luton, Rosie Besnu and Jesse Bryce, said: “We are excited for the return of the Pride in Luton festival for 2024 on Saturday, Juley 6. Pride in Luton continues to strengthen each year and we have such a fantastic educational and fun festival planned this year. “Regardless of who you are, you will be welcomed as love always wins.”
