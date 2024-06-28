Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Pride in Luton is returning to the town for its third year running and it is expected to be even bigger and better than last year.

While pride month is officially in June, the celebrations continue into July as Pride in Luton plans two days of fun in the town centre.

Friday, July 5 – The pride weekend officially starts at the Hat Factory Arts Centre on Bute Street. At 7pm, there will be a vigil to remember those who have been lost to homophobia, biphobia and transphobia and to show solidarity with those who cannot live as their true selves. There will be drinks in the bar afterwards.

Saturday, July 6 – Mama G hosts the event on the main stage:

An attendee at last year's Pride event. Picture: Tony Margiocchi

1pm – Lady Gaga tribute act, BORN GAGA

1.40pm – Welcome message from Pride co-chairs Rosie Besnu and Jesse Bryce

1.50pm – Drag queen and singer Carmel Fluer

2.20pm – Disco and Sax

2.30pm – Jamie and the Band

3pm – Educational and inspiration speakers

3.05pm – Luton Youth Mix drummers

3.15pm – Pecs Drag Kings

3.45pm – Educational and inspiration speakers

4pm – Tin

4.30pm – Disco and Sax

4.50pm – Dark Wah

5.20pm – Grirlz Out Loud, Girls Aloud tribute

5.50pm – Homoparady

6.30pm – Headliner: Winner of RuPaul's UK Drag Race Season 5 Ginger Johnson will be headlining this years Pride festival.

7.10pm – Disco and Sax

7.30pm – DJ Princess Xixi

8.15pm – 9.30pm – DJ Excempt

9pm – Afterparty in the Fabulous Hatter

Presenting Stage – Hat Gardens Pocket Park:

1pm – Drag story time with Aide H Dee

1.30pm – Children learn a dance with Aide H Dee and perform at 2pm

2.30pm – Luton Sixth Form College band

3pm – Drag story time with Aide H Dee

3.30pm – Barnfield College band

4pm – Luton Sixth Form Student Band

4.30pm – Strike Free

