Radio 1’s Charlie Hedges to DJ at The Dunstable Centre

Charlie Hedges – presenter of BBC Radio 1’s Dance Anthems – is set to DJ at The Dunstable Centre’s Wellness Day on Saturday, June 22.

Fresh off the back of performing at Radio 1’s Big Weekend in Luton last weekend, Charlie will provide the live tunes for two HIIT group exercise classes at the centre, which is run by leading operator Everyone Active on behalf of Central Bedfordshire Council.

The classes will take place at 9.30am and 10.15am in the sports hall, which will be transformed into a room designed to fuel energy and excitement for the high-intensity interval training.

Alongside this will be BODYCOMBAT (11.15am) and BODYPUMP (12 noon) sessions with Les Mills UK master trainer Ana-Maria Barrow, with yoga on the green to be staged at 1pm.

BODYPUMP classes will take place at the Wellness Day at The Dunstable Centre

Also taking place will be personal trainer sessions, sports challenges and Amazing Jane and AlphaWolf GymWear pop-ups.

Classes are £10 for non-members and free for members, and can be booked by phoning 01582 361400 or by speaking to colleagues at The Dunstable Centre.

Everyone Active’s Assistant General Manager, Kay Pearson, said: “We’re really looking forward to welcoming the local community for an exciting day of health, fitness and fun.

“Charlie will create a fantastic atmosphere for the HIIT classes and her and Ana-Maria will definitely put everyone in the mood for a great workout.

“We would encourage everyone to come down and see what our amazing group exercise classes are all about.”

Ana-Maria said: “I'm all about pushing limits and having a blast with my fitness crew. It's not just about the workout for me, it's about creating an experience that's equal parts challenging and fun.

“So if you're up for breaking a sweat and catching some good vibes, join me on June 22 at The Dunstable Centre. Let's push boundaries and have a blast together.”