Safestore is supporting WrapUp Luton to keep the homeless warm this winter

Safestore, the UK’s largest self storage company, is urging people across Luton to donate good quality, unwanted coats to the UK charity Human Appeal’s first ‘WrapUp Luton’ which will run from 23rd October to 15th November at various drop off points.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

This winter will mark the 12th year of the UK’s largest self storage company’s support for the WrapUp campaign which began in London and to date has collected over 212,032 coats since the partnership began in 2011 with HandsOn London.

Safestore is calling on locals to give generously and members of the public can donate any unwanted coats during the store opening hours of 8am to 6pm Monday to Saturday, or 10am to 4pm on Sundays at Safestore Luton on Cosgrove Way.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Luton Today within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In addition to being a drop off point, Safestore will also provide storage space at several of its stores to facilitate the sorting, storage, and distribution of thousands of coats to over 100 charities, homeless shelters, vulnerable women, and children’s centres, plus organisations supporting refugee families, the elderly and those fleeing domestic violence.

Most Popular

Use the 'Submit a Story' link to tell us your news.

According to homelessness charity Shelter, an estimated 3,443 people were homeless across the county on any given night in 2022 - – including 1,851 children. This was equivalent to one in every 65 people in the area.*

Shahid Kadodia, Digital & Marketing Director Safestore comments, “As we approach the winter season, we recognise that there will be many people who are in a vulnerable position especially in light of the cost-of-living challenges.

"We are pleased to support Human Appeal’s first WrapUp Luton initiative this year, as they work hard to offer assistance to those in need and we take pride in our longstanding commitment to this campaign.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"We sincerely hope that the public rallies behind this cause, enabling us to contribute an even greater number of coats this year.”

Ahmed Osman, Human Appeal’s UK Programmes & Fundraising Officer says: “Amid a widespread need, it's disheartening to realize that some of the most susceptible among us won't have the privilege of staying warm in the harsh winter weather.

"Our dedicated volunteers are working tirelessly with the collection, organization, and distribution of coats to those in need and we're determined to make this winter our most impactful yet by distributing more coats than ever before.

“We are grateful to Safestore for offering several locations as donation drop-off points and providing us with complimentary storage space in numerous branches allowing us to extend the reach of our coat collection campaign.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"We're optimistic about our ability to make an even larger contribution of coats this winter than ever before and we’d like to encourage the public to donate any unwanted coats as soon as possible.”