September events in Dunstable

This summer in Dunstable, we were thrilled to host a variety of free events at our parks and in the town centre. The fun is not over yet, September has four more exciting events lined up!

On Thursday 12 September, we will be holding the final Thursday evening Street Food Heroes event of the year. It’s been an incredible season, with so many of you joining us for delicious food and live music. As a special farewell to 2024, we’ve secured a FREE children’s trampoline park for the evening. Street Food Heroes will return for a one-off Christmas Special on Saturday, 21 December, from 9.30 am to 3.30 pm. Be sure to mark your calendars and bring along friends and family for a festive foodie celebration.

Saturday 14 September promises to be a big day for Dunstable Town Council with two events. We begin in The Square at 9.30 am with Middle Row Markets and Heritage Open Day. This FREE event features Roman crafts, a World War II obstacle course, traditional games, Medieval musicians, and a historic trail. While Heritage Open Day concludes at 3.30 pm, the excitement continues from 6.00 pm in Priory Gardens with Proms in the Park. This magical evening includes a live broadcast of the Last Night of the Proms on a giant screen, complete with special effects and a stunning firework display. The evening begins with the Dunstable Town Band performing a selection of brass band pieces, followed by a performance by versatile vocalist Fiona Harrison before and during the interval of the live stream. Bring your picnic chairs, blankets, and Pimms, and join us in celebrating this classic British tradition. There will also be an on-site licensed bar and food concessions available.

On Saturday 21 September, The Square will host a brand-new event celebrating local charities, United Charities Day, in association with Middle Row Markets. This day will highlight the important work our charities do for the local community. To celebrate, we’ll have a FREE soft play centre on The Square from 10.00 am to 3.00 pm. Come out to support these fantastic charities and community groups and enjoy a wonderful day out!