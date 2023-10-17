Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This pop-up cinema will be open to all mortals wishing to join in on the festivities of Halloween. Local housebuilder Barratt David Wilson Homes has partnered with the Linmere Consortium to create this fun filled event for everyone in Houghton Regis to enjoy.

Hosted at The Farmstead at the Linmere development on Huckett Street, guests will be able to view different Halloween themed screenings from just £1 per person. Throughout the day, there will be three different screenings including family favourite ‘Hotel Transylvania 3’ which will be shown at 12pm, ‘Goosebumps’ which will be shown at 3pm, and for the more daring ones amongst the town, ‘Scream’ (2022) which is shown at 7:30pm.

The pop-up is a way to gather families and friends of the community together to enjoy a cost-friendly spooktacular event in the lead up to Halloween.

Frights on The Farmstead

The Linmere team commented: “It is always a joy to see the community of Houghton Regis come together to celebrate a much-loved festivity such as Halloween. We have divided the day up so everyone can enjoy either family favourite films or plunge into the scary well-known horrors. There is certainly something for everyone at the screening and we hope that the community enjoys the event and puts them in the mood for Halloween and is a great conclusion to half term week for children (and parents)! We are thankful to be continuing our long-term partnership with Barratt David Wilson North Thames and look forward to seeing many faces on the 27th.”

Marc Woolfe, Director of Sales & Marketing for Barratt David Wilson North Thames, adds: “Halloween is growing increasingly popular each year and we believe that everyone, despite the cost of living, should be able to have as much horror filled fun as possible. Our partnership with the Linmere consortium means that we can celebrate community events surrounding festivities and help to make it the best event for people that we can. We are very excited to be sponsoring the Halloween Cinema and look forward to seeing the happy, or possibly spooked faces amongst the audience. We hope that this event helps families and residents get into the spirit of Halloween and ready for some trick or treating come the 31st...”

