Luton is getting ready to go green to celebrate St Patrick’s Day this weekend.

On Saturday (March 18), Luton Irish Forum is bringing the popular parade back to town.

The festival over the weekend is set to bring colourful processions, diverse community groups, marching bands, local acts and Irish performers together, all aimed at making Irish heritage more accessible.

Noelette from the Luton Irish Forum said, “Luton BID’s funding means that this year’s St Patrick’s Festival will be bigger and better than ever and right now, people could do with a reason to celebrate.

"It will mean that we can showcase even more exciting Irish musical talent and extend the range of events so that there’s something for everyone. It will provide fun and entertainment, not just for the Irish, but to all communities in Luton. This is a day out for everyone to come along and enjoy. Thank you, Luton BID.”

The St Patrick’s Day Parade will begin at Luton Irish Forum at 11am. It will then travel along Hitchin Road, turning right onto Station Road, along Station Road to Mill Street, then turn left onto Guildford Street and right onto Bridge Street. At the end of Bridge Street, the parade will turn left onto New Bedford Road, continue onto Manchester Street, into Upper George Street and finish on St George’s Square in the town centre at 11.45am.

Other events on the day include an Irish dancing, music and song showcase at the indoor stage in the Mall from 10.30am to 3.30pm. The showcase will be started by Gerry Byrne, DJ and the host of Irish Radio. Among the acts are X Factor and Voice UK singer Adam Moloney who will be onstage at 12pm, and performers from Cardinal Newman School between 1.50pm and 2.35pm. The last act of the showcase will be the Galway/Sligo Trad Group, who are set to perform traditional Irish music and dancing.

A pre-St Patrick’s Festival craft stall will also be set up from 11am to 3pm in the Mall atrium, where Luton Irish Forum staff and Duke of Edinburgh participants will be volunteering.

Julia Horsman, Luton BID project manager, said “Luton’s St Patrick’s Day Parade has always been a highlight of the town’s cultural calendar and the wider St Patrick’s Festival.

"This is the second year that Luton BID has sponsored the event, and we are thrilled to be able to support Luton Irish Forum to put on a spectacular experience.

"The St Patrick’s Day Parade promises lots of fun, excitement and smiles for all ages and communities, and we cannot wait to welcome thousands of visitors and families into the town centre to enjoy Irish music, dance and drama that will fill the town centre.”