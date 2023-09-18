Baroness Lawrence (Picture: University of Bedfordshire)

The mother of murdered teenager Stephen Lawrence’s will give a free public lecture at the University of Bedfordshire next month to mark three decades since he was killed in a racist attack.

Baroness Doreen Lawrence of Clarendon OBE, a campaigner and social justice advocate, will give the talk ‘A Legacy of Hope and Change’ at the University’s Luton campus in honour of her son’s life and legacy. The lecture is open to the public, students and staff and is free to attend. Guests can watch in person or online via a livestream, but tickets must be registered in advance.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Baroness Doreen Lawrence will speak about her life, career and the events that shaped her journey, including her campaign work following the murder of her son Stephen in a racist attack in London in 1993. She said: “Through the Stephen Lawrence Day Foundation we aim to inspire a fairer and just society through Stephen's legacy promoting equality, diversity and inclusion for young people and communities.

“By attending my lecture I hope to enlighten the audience about what each of us can do to become part of the necessary change.”

Most Popular

A Q&A session hosted by the university’s Vice Chancellor, Professor Rebecca Bunting, will follow the lecture. Professor Bunting said: “Her passion and commitment to campaigning and educating people about the need for an equal and fair society is inspirational and something we’re certain our students, staff and the public will admire.”