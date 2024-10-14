Story of the Lady Mountaineer

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Pioneer female climber who shocked Victorian Society

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stunning photographs of the Alps and other mountainous regions were screened at the Dunstable and District Local History Society’s October meeting.

They were particularly remarkable because they were taken in Victorian times when the early cameras were bulky and cumbersome. What’s more, the pioneering climber who brought the heavy equipment up the mountainside was a woman: Elizabeth Hawkins-Whitshed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She shocked society by undertaking adventurous expeditions at a time when most ladies of her class were expected to stay at home.

Mountaineering in long skirts. Speaker Julie Chandler (inset)

Elizabeth, whose story was told to history society members by Julie Chandler, was a wealthy heiress whose marriage in 1879 to Col Fred Burnaby of Bedford was one of the social events of the year. Col Burnaby was already famous for a series of well-publicised exploits and intelligence operations in Central Asia and the lavish wedding was attended by hundreds of distinguished guests. Julie’s talk included excerpts from a detailed description of the wedding published in the Luton Times.

Col Burnaby was killed in 1885 in hand-to-hand fighting in the Sudan. His wife had already developed her life-long passion for mountaineering and photography. She described her experiences in a number of books, the first being published in 1883, and founded the Ladies Alpine Club.

She was married three times and had one son, Harry, born in 1880. She died in 1934.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The history society’s next talk will be at 7.45 on Tuesday, November 12, at Dunstable Methodist Church Hall. Janice Tuckett will tell the unusual story of Sir Anthony Wingfield’s private zoo at his home in Ampthill.