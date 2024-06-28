Summer Activities in Dunstable 2024
Summer has officially started in Dunstable, and we look forward to offering lots of new and exciting Summer Activities for our young people during the summer holidays. The Youth and Community Team at Dunstable Town Council can’t wait to welcome you and promise that this year’s line-up is the most exciting to date! The summer events are aimed at young people, families and children. All activities are FREE or at a small cost.
Our annual summer activities programme kicks off on Friday 19 July with a brand-new event, School’s Out Party! This is a FREE event for 5 to 10 years of age at Bennett Memorial Recreation Ground from 3.30 pm to 5.30 pm. Friday 26 July is the very popular inflatable day from 12 noon to 4.00 pm at Grove House Gardens for ages 3 plus at a cost of £6. Free events over the summer include dance and skateboarding workshops and Let’s Play. The popular Seaside Day returns this summer as does Zorb football and plenty of arts and crafts during our town events.
In addition to the regular summeractivities, this year marks a new initiative. DedicatedYouth Workers are offering a summer program tailored to young people aged 11 to 19 (25 SEND). This new initiative starts on Friday 19 July for a FREE Schools Out Party from 6.30 pm to 8.30 pm at Bennett Memorial Recreation Ground. The Youth Workers have planned an exciting summer of sports with an inflatable day, climbing wall, skate jam, human table football and a chill and thrill event. For times, details and event locations visit: www.dunstable.gov.uk/young-people/
Both childrenandyoung people can look forward to a range of activities scheduledthroughoutthesummer holidays, there’s lots for the wholefamily to enjoy this summer holiday!
