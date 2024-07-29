Summer days are here again

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Nothing ever stands still for long in Luton! As a town centre we are constantly evolving. Whether that’s welcoming new retailers and businesses to our streets or improving the local infrastructure to meet the needs of our visitors, there is always something going on.

The recent rebrand of our main shopping centre, from The Mall to Luton Point, is a prime example of how investment in a new image can have a major impact on the look and feel of an area. The centre has given a new lease of life and the promotion around that, including the incredible new maze, is giving families extra incentive to visit the town throughout the summer holidays.

The stunning hares and tortoises in town as part of the Short Tail Trail are proving popular and we look forward to seeing how much they can raise for the Keech Hospice later this year. If you haven’t seen them yet, make the most of the warm weather and check out the trail map on the Luton BID website to follow the sculptures around the town. Printed maps and a dedicated Trail app are also available for all those taking part.

The summer holidays are now in full swing and there are countless activities to keep little ones amused throughout the break.

Luton town centre is ready for a summer of family friendly activities

Here at Luton BID we are thrilled to launching to be launching a pop-up park in Market Hill throughout August. We’ll have dedicated activities between 1pm and 4pm every Thursday, including free facepainting on 8 and 29 August and magic with Russ on 15 and 22 August.

Head down to Hat Gardens at 3pm every Friday in August for ‘Storytelling on the Steps’ while a summer cinema on Saturday, 24 August will be showing family-friendly films at 3pm, 5pm and 7pm.

Other activities taking place in Market Hill during the holidays include a giant hexagon doodle from 11am to 4pm on Saturday, 3 August and a circus show and workshop from 12pm to 4pm on Saturday, 24 August, while interactive games and dance parties will be held between 12pm and 2pm on ‘Taleshaker Tuesdays’ throughout August.