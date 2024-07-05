Take part in the 2024 Wellbeing Games
The inaugural games are being held to promote the benefits of sport and activity for everyone’s wellbeing and in helping with recovery from poor mental health.
The games are free to attend and will take place on the opening day of the 2024 Paris Olympics.
A range of taster sessions from zumba, gym circuits and boxing to seated exercise will be offered for guests with the emphasis on fun and creating a warm, welcoming environment for anyone who wants to visit on the day.
Healthy packed lunches will be available for guests and other health-themed support on the day will include health assessments.
The games have been organised by East London NHS Foundation Trust (ELFT), which provides NHS mental health, community health and primary care services in the area, in partnership with leisure centre provider Everyone Active and Central Bedfordshire Council.
They will be held at The Dunstable Centre in Court Drive, Dunstable and are open to NHS service users and other members of the public of all ages from across the Bedford borough, central Bedfordshire and Luton communities.
It will be a day-long event and provide a range of taster sessions tailored for children and young people, adults or older adults.
The organising team are also providing a section for people with learning disabilities.
“The games have been organised to be inclusive, accessible, free and fun,” said Steve Muggridge, ELFT health development coordinator.
“We also guarantee anyone who comes on the day will be met with a smile and made to feel completely at home. Do come and join us.”
Jacqui Ryan, contract activity and wellbeing manager for Everyone Active, added: “Everyone Active is incredibly proud and excited to present the Wellbeing Games which will be open to people from across the local community.
"We look forward to working in partnership with ELFT to make this happen and I’m sure it will prove a fantastic showcase for our state-of-the-art facilities.”
The games will be held on Friday, July 26, 2024.
Contact [email protected] if you would like to be involved.
